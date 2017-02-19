Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,382,483 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 13th total of 16,591,615 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,091,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2,930.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 58,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. RBC Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) opened at 3.09 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.93 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

