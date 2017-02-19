Wyndham Worldwide Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (WYN)

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

WYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Wyndham Worldwide Corp from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) opened at 84.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.24. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $184,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 268,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 163,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 21.8% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment has approximately 7,800 hotels and over 678,000 hotel rooms around the world.

