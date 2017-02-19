WSP Global Inc (WSP) Receives C$47.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “old rating” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) opened at 47.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc is a professional services company. The Company’s segments are Canada, Americas (US and South America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific, including primarily Asia and Australia). It offers services in project delivery and consulting. It offers various project services throughout the project execution phases.

