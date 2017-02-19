WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSE:EPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,054,454 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 13th total of 8,895,428 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSE:EPI) opened at 22.16 on Friday. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

“WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/wisdomtree-india-earnings-fund-epi-short-interest-down-31-9-in-january.html.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.