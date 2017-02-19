William Blair Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sonus Networks, Inc. (SONS)

William Blair reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sonus Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonus Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Sonus Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Sonus Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sonus Networks in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonus Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) opened at 6.025 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $297.85 million. Sonus Networks has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.00.

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Sonus Networks had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonus Networks will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonus Networks by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 416,275 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonus Networks during the second quarter worth about $3,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonus Networks by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 333,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonus Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,454,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 180,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonus Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sonus Networks

Sonus Networks, Inc (Sonus) is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers (telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers) and enterprises. The Company’s products include session border controllers (SBCs), diameter signaling controllers (DSCs), policy/routing servers, network intelligence applications (VellOS), which is designed to network-wide security and other cloud network exchange services, media and signaling gateways and network analytics tools.

