Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (whlr) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:whlr) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) opened at 1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $115.54 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wunderlich started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

In related news, CEO Jon S. Wheeler acquired 30,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,313.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,192.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 63,102 shares of company stock valued at $101,892 in the last 90 days. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company was formed for acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning and managing strip centers, neighborhood centers, grocery-anchored centers, community centers and free-standing retail properties.

