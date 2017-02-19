Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1906 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) opened at 61.66 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

“Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Announces $0.19 Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/westlake-chemical-corporation-wlk-announces-0-19-dividend.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Vertical Group upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $60.00 price target on Westlake Chemical Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a vertically integrated global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various diverse consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

