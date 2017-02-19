Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 34 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 12.3% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 179,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company during the second quarter worth $2,735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,290,000 after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 78,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 96.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $97.77.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz Company had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Kraft Heinz Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

“Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 34 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/wesbanco-bank-inc-sells-34-shares-of-the-kraft-heinz-company-khc.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of The Kraft Heinz Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.36 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz Company from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.