Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Position Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,834 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAM Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.5% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 118,020 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 476.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 277,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,136,000 after buying an additional 229,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business earned $28.50 billion during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.93 per share, with a total value of $10,035,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares in the company, valued at $136,798,892.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.68 per share, with a total value of $48,408.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

