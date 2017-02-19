Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $1,781,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) opened at 72.45 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $72.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Vetr lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Waste Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.37 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $30,058.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,562.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $32,275.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,254.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,332 shares of company stock valued at $92,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

