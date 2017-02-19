Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.06 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viking Therapeutics an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) opened at 1.55 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.26 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 849,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 295,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 666.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

