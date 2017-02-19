Veresen Inc (VSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Veresen from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Veresen from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Veresen from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Veresen from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price (up previously from C$14.00) on shares of Veresen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Veresen (TSE:VSN) opened at 14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.27. Veresen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84.

Veresen Company Profile

Veresen Inc (Veresen) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company’s segments include Pipelines, Midstream, Power and Corporate. Its pipeline business consists of interests in over two pipeline systems: the Alliance Pipeline, which is over 3,000 kilometers dense phase pipeline delivering natural gas and midstreams from Western Canada to the Midwest United States, and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System, an ethane pipeline system.

