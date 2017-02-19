Vascular Solutions, Inc. (VASC) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vascular Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:VASC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VASC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $53.00 price target on shares of Vascular Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vascular Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Feltl & Co. cut shares of Vascular Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Vascular Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, VP Chad Kugler sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $102,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Solutions by 129.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC) opened at 56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $981.85 million, a P/E ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 0.98. Vascular Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16.

Vascular Solutions Company Profile

Vascular Solutions, Inc is a medical device company focused on bringing clinically advanced solutions to the market for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The Company’s product line consists of devices and services that are sold to interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, electrophysiologists and vein practices around the world.

