Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Varian Medical Systems worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,903,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,451,000 after buying an additional 474,506 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,360,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,505,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,221,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,630,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,781,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,845,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 848,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,427,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) opened at 83.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.69.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $1,183,259.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $114,448.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,358.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,007. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy

