United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of United Rentals worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,509,000 after buying an additional 458,070 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 238.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 629,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,429,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,270,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 54.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,252,000 after buying an additional 357,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) opened at 126.03 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. United Rentals had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post $9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other news, Director Brian Mcauley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.46, for a total value of $382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jessica Graziano sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $42,906.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,913 shares in the company, valued at $718,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,371 shares of company stock worth $13,097,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of equipment rental. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools.

