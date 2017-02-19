Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEMKT:UFAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) opened at 11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

UFAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEMKT:UFAB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Unique Fabricating worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company offers various solutions, which consist of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components. The Company’s fabricating capabilities include foam fabricating; foam die cutting; multi-layer die cutting; precision high-speed cutting; kiss cutting; fusion molding; vacuum forming; twin-sheet thermoforming; compression molding precision original equipment manufacturing (OEM) parts; non-metallic materials die cutting/fabrication; sound control parts, and soundproofing materials.

