Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 540.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 158.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a one year low of $126.42 and a one year high of $160.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. The firm earned $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

