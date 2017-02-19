TrueNorth Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

TrueNorth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of TrueNorth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 818,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Design & Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Design & Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Vetr lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

