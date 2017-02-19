Shares of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.81.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/trinidad-drilling-ltd-tdg-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) opened at 2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Trinidad Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company’s market capitalization is $601.86 million.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinidad Drilling Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.