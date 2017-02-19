TRANSAT AT Inc (TRZ) Receives C$7.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TRANSAT AT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) opened at 5.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $199.96 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. TRANSAT AT has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canada-based international tour operator that specializes in holiday travel. The Company’s primary business consists of developing and marketing holiday travel services in package and air-only formats. It operates as an outgoing, as well as an incoming tour operator by bundling services purchased in Canada and abroad, and reselling them primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and in over 10 other European countries, directly or through intermediaries.

