TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) opened at 14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing, owning and operating renewable power generation facilities. The Company owns and operates over 10 hydro facilities and approximately 20 wind farms in Western and Eastern Canada with a total installed capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts (MW) and holds economic interest in approximately 140 MW Wyoming Wind Farm and approximately 420 MW Australian gas-fired generation assets, as well as over 270 kilometers gas pipeline.

