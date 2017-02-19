Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.69.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Argus cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 72.18 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/tractor-supply-company-tsco-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Crudele sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply Company during the second quarter worth $8,675,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 54.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,093,000 after buying an additional 756,716 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 43.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.