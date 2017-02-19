Toro Company (The) (TTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Toro Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Toro Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Toro Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other Toro Company (The) news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $607,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Alkire sold 17,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $998,048.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $53,418.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,034 shares of company stock worth $5,589,543. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) by 107.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,046,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,558,000 after buying an additional 2,095,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toro Company (The) by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,581,000 after buying an additional 2,053,403 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Toro Company (The) by 96.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,887,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,073,000 after buying an additional 1,910,771 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in Toro Company (The) by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,837,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,756,000 after buying an additional 1,851,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Toro Company (The) by 97.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,225,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,096,000 after buying an additional 1,594,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) opened at 60.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.48. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. Toro Company (The) had a return on equity of 42.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toro Company will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

Toro Company (The) Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

