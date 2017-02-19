Top 20 Dividend Trust (TTY.UN) Plans C$0.04 Monthly Dividend

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Top 20 Dividend Trust Company Profile

Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

