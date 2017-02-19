The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Position Reduced by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) opened at 121.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.57. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.25 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,134,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,315,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,411,900.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,121 shares of company stock worth $11,092,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

