The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Position Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $117,000. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 51.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) opened at 121.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.45 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.57. The company earned $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 75,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $8,825,966.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,847,221.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,134,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,092,286. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

