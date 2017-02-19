Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TX. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) opened at 23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16. Ternium has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

“Ternium S.A. (TX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/ternium-s-a-tx-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-berenberg-bank.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Ternium by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,773,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,811,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,745,000 after buying an additional 526,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 269,600 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.