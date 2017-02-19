Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Receives $65.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) opened at 70.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.87. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Synopsys had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm earned $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $43,670,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Synopsys by 24.3% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Synopsys by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

