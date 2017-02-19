Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Plans Monthly Dividend of C$0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) opened at 12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus Corp. from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded Superior Plus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Superior Plus Corp. from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target (up previously from C$12.50) on shares of Superior Plus Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on Superior Plus Corp. from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.59.

Superior Plus Corp. Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. (Superior) is a Canada-based diversified business company. The Company operates through three segments: Energy Services, Specialty Chemicals and Construction Products Distribution. Superior’s Energy Services segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement and related services in relation to propane, heating oil and other refined fuels under Canadian propane division and U.S.

