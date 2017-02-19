State Street Corp Acquires 520,070 Shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,936,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.69% of McKesson Corporation worth $1,395,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Corporation by 22.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in McKesson Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in McKesson Corporation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in McKesson Corporation by 41.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) opened at 150.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.06. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.53 and a 1-year high of $199.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.11.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter bought 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.52 per share, with a total value of $100,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A. Budd sold 723 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $105,391.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

