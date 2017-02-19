State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Alliant Energy Corporation worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation by 85.2% in the second quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation by 78.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) opened at 38.08 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Alliant Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Alliant Energy Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alliant Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Alliant Energy Corporation Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation (Alliant Energy) is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company provides regulated electric and natural gas services in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Company’s business segments are Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL).

