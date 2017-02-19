State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 127.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) opened at 220.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $245.27. Acuity Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $181.01 and a 52-week high of $280.89.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.93%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands Inc will post $8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $295.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.19, for a total transaction of $226,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,490.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

