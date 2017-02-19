State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,200 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CA, Inc. (NYSE:CA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of CA worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in CA by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CA by 155.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CA during the third quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of CA, Inc. (NYSE:CA) opened at 32.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. CA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

CA (NYSE:CA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CA in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of CA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

