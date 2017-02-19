Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Shares Sold by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,697,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,878,530,000 after buying an additional 8,071,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 136.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,310,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $558,015,000 after buying an additional 5,949,819 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 744.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,385,000 after buying an additional 3,100,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,717,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 433.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,316,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,561,000 after buying an additional 2,694,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 57.35 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. Starbucks Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Starbucks Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,682 shares of company stock valued at $14,935,431. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

