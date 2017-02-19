Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Smith (A.O.) Corporation worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith (NYSE:AOS) opened at 49.59 on Friday. Smith has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business earned $698.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smith will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith (A.O.) Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $6,022,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 44,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $2,200,920.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,596.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Smith (A.O.) Corporation

A. O. Smith Corporation operates its business through two segments, which include North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily comprises China, Europe and India. The Rest of World segment supplies water heaters to the residential market in China with a range of product offering, including electric, gas, gas tankless, heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers.

