Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Index (EWZ) Grows By 38.8%

iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSE:EWZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,227,877 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 13th total of 26,819,483 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,981,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSE:EWZ) opened at 39.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Index has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Index

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

