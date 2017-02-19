Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mackie raised their price objective on Shopify to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday.

“Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/shopify-inc-shop-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 61.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The firm’s market cap is $5.47 billion. Shopify has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $61.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the offering cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. The Company’s platform is designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Using a single interface, the Company’s merchants can design, set up and manage their business across multiple sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts and physical retail locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.