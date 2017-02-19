Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Position Reduced by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology PLC worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 67,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) opened at 47.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.93. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $48.53.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 62.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post $4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Vetr cut shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.58 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

