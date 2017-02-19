Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI) Position Reduced by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK reduced its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK owned 0.06% of Scripps Networks Interactive worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 40.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth $116,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth $157,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 499.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) opened at 76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Scripps Networks Interactive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, major shareholder Eva Scripps Attal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $34,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wendy E. Scripps sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,491,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 802,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,048,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,313,870 shares of company stock worth $230,739,842 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

