Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.36. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

