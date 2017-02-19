Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Dundee Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 17,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$1,547,304.00. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Tory sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$33,746.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,917,418.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) opened at 99.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.55 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

