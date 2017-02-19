Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) opened at 11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company’s market cap is $82.06 million. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.

