Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. International Business Machines Corporation comprises approximately 3.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) opened at 180.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average is $161.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $121.34 and a 12-month high of $181.57.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The technology company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by $0.13. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The business had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. International Business Machines Corporation’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.41.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $1,337,836. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

