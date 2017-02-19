Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) opened at 3.19 on Friday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $34.23 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,768,000. 9.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

