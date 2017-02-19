Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) in a research note released on Sunday. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

RTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) opened at 3.19 on Friday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company’s market cap is $34.23 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/ritter-pharmaceuticals-inc-rttr-given-buy-rating-at-chardan-capital.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.