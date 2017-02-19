RGT Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 37,627 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

RGT Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Exxon Mobil Corporation accounts for approximately 2.4% of RGT Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.76 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $95.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company earned $61.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.28 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 159.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC Holdings plc set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $463,905.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $957,423.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 176,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,414,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $4,152,316. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

