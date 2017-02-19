Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Olympic Steel in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-olympic-steel-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-zeus.html.

Shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) opened at 25.19 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $276.16 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 70.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc is a metals service center. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers. The Company operates through three segments: carbon flat products, specialty metals flat products, and tubular and pipe products. The Company’s carbon flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts.

