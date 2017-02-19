Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IPG Photonics Corporation’s FY2018 Earnings (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Dougherty & Co issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report issued on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Maxa anticipates that the brokerage will earn $6.20 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm earned $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Redstone reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 119.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.67.

In other IPG Photonics Corporation news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $962,840 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $54,983,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the third quarter worth $15,884,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 933,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the third quarter worth $11,974,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 112,275 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

