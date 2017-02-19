Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Dominion Resources comprises about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 653.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Resources during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 576.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) opened at 73.77 on Friday. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Dominion Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.49.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $215,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

