Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Commerzbank Ag reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Qiagen N.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen N.V. by 402.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Qiagen N.V. during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Qiagen N.V. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Qiagen N.V. during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Qiagen N.V. during the third quarter worth $220,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) opened at 28.89 on Tuesday. Qiagen N.V. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qiagen N.V. had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm earned $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen N.V.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Sample to Insight solutions are composed of sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems.

